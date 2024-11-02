SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper

Coty Schock charged out of the gate in the 2024 250 East division of the Monster Energy Supercross series with a fourth-place finish in Detroit — his first top-five in Supercross or Pro Motocross. Many waited to see if that was an anomaly. It did not take long to determine he was the real deal with back-to-back top-10s in his next two starts.

Schock was already racing with a cracked collarbone when the series visited Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural race in that market and the fourth of the East division. Schock was destined for his second career top-five when another rider cleaned him out.

Already upset from an earlier incident involving Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan overrode his bike into the final turn and ran into the side of Schock, sending him hard to the ground and breaking his collarbone. Schock finished eighth in that race, but it appeared his Cinderella Season was over. Deegan was issued two penalties that round, one of which was for aggressive riding in the Schock incident.

Schock’s team, ClubMX, issued a press release practically saying that was the case, but an off week between Birmingham and Indianapolis set the stage for one of the most remarkable comebacks of the year. Barely five days after his Alabama accident, Schock was back on the seat of his Yamaha and earned the finish that had been denied him, finishing fifth in the Triple Crown format with moto results of fifth, eighth, and eighth.

Two of his final four Supercross races ended just outside that mark in sixth. Unfortunately, the other pair of races were outside the top 10. Schock had enough momentum to finish third in the division with a one-point margin over Pierce Brown.

When the SuperMotocross League took it outdoors, Schock was not quite as strong in the Pro Motocross series. He finished in the points in the first two Nationals but could not earn a finish better than 18th. He improved in Rounds 3 and 4, finishing 13th overall in those events, but tragedy was on the horizon. Following the High Point National, Schock broke his wrist in a training accident. He was 11th in SuperMotocross points at the time and remained in the top 20 despite missing four of the final six rounds.

The spell was broken. Schock would not return to his Supercross form in the three-round championship series and scored a best finish of 14th at Texas Motor Speedway. Schock entered the playoffs seeded 15th and improved one position to finish 14th overall, but he will remember 2024 as the year that the glass slipper almost fit.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 18

Average feature finish: 12.06

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 7

Best finish: Fourth (Glendale SX)

SMX Standings/payout: 14th/$11,000

2024 News

Cinderella Season nearly ends with with aggressive pass

Schock returns to 250 division five days after surgery

Coty Schock breaks wrist in training accident

Coty Schock signs three-year contract with ClubMX

