Live Supercross Round 6 coverage from Glendale

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 10, 2024 02:15 PM

Free Practice is in the books at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and qualification is just around the corner. Bookmark this page for updates.

According to PulpMX’s Steve Matthes, Chase Sexton is a little banged up following a practice crash suffered late in the week. It remains to be seen if that impacts his speed.

MORE: Glendale By the Numbers

In this week’s By the Numbers post, we talk about why Eli Tomac’s seesaw should rise at Glendale.

Catch up on the latest news in the SuperMotocross World Championship as on track activity leads us to the evening program.

