Mets at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 2

Its Friday, May 2 and the Mets (21-11) are in St. Louis to open a series against the Cardinals (14-18).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Sonny Gray for St. Louis.

Both of these teams enter the three-game series having lost on Thursday. The Cards got smacked by the Reds, 9-1, while the Mets were doubled up by the Diamondbacks, 4-2.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Cardinals

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDSNMWX

Odds for the Mets at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (-120), Cardinals (+101)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Sonny Gray

Mets: Clay Holmes (3-1, 2.64 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 at Washington - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 2Ks Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Cardinals

Juan Soto hit .232 in April but opened May going 2-3 with 2HRs and 2RBIs yesterday

hit .232 in April but opened May going 2-3 with 2HRs and 2RBIs yesterday The Total has cashed the under in 9 of the Mets’ 16 road games this season

The Mets have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 games against the Cardinals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

