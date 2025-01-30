Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
Jorge Prado suffered a hard crash in qualification for Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season and was unable to mount up for the evening program last week at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Midweek, he announced on social media he will require shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the Supercross season.
“Bad news; surgery is needed to fix my shoulder and I will be out for the rest of the Supercross season.” Prado posted on Instagram. “Time of rehab is unknown and hopefully I can make it to the start of outdoors. I will be back strong like I always do.”
Prado’s fulltime debut in the stadium series did not go the way he would have liked. He finished 14th in the season opening race and was 12th in San Diego the following week. In 2024, Prado scored one top-10 finish in four starts, a seventh in the muddy conditions of San Francisco, California.
If Prado make it back in time for the complete Pro Motocross season, his fortunes should improve. He is the reigning MXGP champion having won that honor in 2023 and 2024.
Prado will undergo surgery in his native Spain this weekend while the series competes in Round 4 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
More SuperMotocross News
How to Watch Glendale SX
SuperMotocross tickets, track maps
Anaheim 2 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win Anaheim 2
Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2
Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1
Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent