Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury

Jorge Prado suffered a hard crash in qualification for Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season and was unable to mount up for the evening program last week at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Midweek, he announced on social media he will require shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the Supercross season.

“Bad news; surgery is needed to fix my shoulder and I will be out for the rest of the Supercross season.” Prado posted on Instagram. “Time of rehab is unknown and hopefully I can make it to the start of outdoors. I will be back strong like I always do.”

Prado’s fulltime debut in the stadium series did not go the way he would have liked. He finished 14th in the season opening race and was 12th in San Diego the following week. In 2024, Prado scored one top-10 finish in four starts, a seventh in the muddy conditions of San Francisco, California.

If Prado make it back in time for the complete Pro Motocross season, his fortunes should improve. He is the reigning MXGP champion having won that honor in 2023 and 2024.

Prado will undergo surgery in his native Spain this weekend while the series competes in Round 4 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

More SuperMotocross News

How to Watch Glendale SX

SuperMotocross tickets, track maps

What riders said after A2

Anaheim 2 450 results | 250 results

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win Anaheim 2

Drew Adams debuts at A2

Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2

Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1

Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent

Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity