Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

Round 4 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season features the first Triple Crown format of the year, which changes the dynamics considerably. Three 12-minute motos for the 450 division and ten for the 250s means there is not much time to overcome a bad start in each feature. But, and this is a big difference from the standard format, one mediocre performance can be countered by two strong runs.

The most recent Triple Crown format featured Eli Tomac as the overall winner. As a point of fact, he was the only winner at The Dome at America’s Center last year in St. Louis, Missouri, las year.

Jett Lawrence finished second in Moto 1 but a crash in the third race relegated him to eighth overall. Hunter Lawrence was second in Moto 2 with a worst finish of eighth in Moto 1 that landed him third on the chart. Cooper Webb finished fifth, sixth, and second in the three motos.

In the 250 division, Levi Kitchen swept the motos to win over Jo Shimoda, who finished second, third, and third. Jordon Smith was second in Moto 2 while RJ Hampshire was second in Moto 3 to also show Triple Crown strength.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2025 Supercross season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 4 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will begin live Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from Qualifying in both classes transfer directly to the Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

6:40 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

8:06 p.m.: 250 Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:31 p.m.: 450 Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:07 p.m.: 250 Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:25 p.m.: 450 Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:10 p.m.: 250 Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for combined score. Olympic Scoring.

10:37 p.m.: 450 Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders - Points awarded for combined score. Olympic Scoring.

