NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros place Yordan Alvarez on injured list with inflammation in his right hand
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
The 20-year-old man who fell to warning track at a Pirates game takes his first steps since accident

nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros place Yordan Alvarez on injured list with inflammation in his right hand
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
The 20-year-old man who fell to warning track at a Pirates game takes his first steps since accident

nbc_title24_battleforthird_250505.JPG
Analyzing Cooper, role of ‘team tactics’ in Denver
nbc_title24_deegan450_250505.JPG
What’s next for Deegan after winning 250SX title?
nbc_title24_deeganmove_250505.JPG
Why Deegan’s move on Davies was ‘understandable’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets DH Jesse Winker expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a Grade 2 oblique injury

Published May 5, 2025 11:21 PM

  
Published May 5, 2025 11:21 PM
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
May 5, 2025 02:14 PM
With the Red Sox placing Walker Buehler on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury, Eric Samulski highlights Hunter Dobbins as a streaming option and a potential deep league add.

PHOENIX — New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Monday.

Mendoza also said reliever A.J. Minter will have season-ending surgery next Monday because of a torn lat muscle. Minter had a 1.64 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

Infielder Brett Baty will take Winker’s spot on the big league roster after being called up from Triple-A Syracuse.

Winker left the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals because of right side discomfort. He got hurt making a throw to the plate in the third inning during his first start of the season in left field after getting nearly all his playing time this year in a DH platoon with Starling Marte.

The 25-year-old Baty hit .204 with one homer and four RBIs for the Mets earlier this season.

“The fact that he can play some second base, obviously can play third, lefty bat,” Mendoza said. “He allows me to rotate the DH a little more.”

The 31-year-old Winker, a left-handed hitter, is batting .239 with one homer and 10 RBIs this season.