Haiden Deegan sweeps Ironman motos with two rounds remaining

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Haiden Deegan overcame a seven-second deficit in Moto 1 before tracking Jo Shimoda down to take the win. Moto 2 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville was never in question as the championship points leader scored a flag-to-flag win.

Deegan would like to wrap up the championship before the final weekend and needs a more than point lead to do so. He came into the weekend under that mark with his sight set on greatness. Winning both motos, he has at least two motos and perhaps four remaining as the team denied rumors this week that Deegan will race in the division in the season finale.

“I felt like myself again,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “That felt nice. I really haven’t felt like myself for a while. I got out there and started to put the track together and I found some sick lines and I said (Shimoda) is definitely not doing this.”

Jo Shimoda had a great start to Moto and led the majority of that race, but he lost control of the race as the track deteriorated. Shimoda finished second in both motos with wide margins back to third each time.

“I heard he signed with 450, so maybe he had a 450 (today),” Shimoda said. “Just kidding; he was just riding good. I had nothing. I had a good start behind him. I saw his line and started to follow him. I just need to be better.”

In Moto 2, Tom Vialle settled into a comfortable position to finish third. With a third in Moto 1 as well, Vialle finished third overall.

Levi Kitchen in fourth and Drew Adams in fifth rounded out the top five as Garrett Marchbanks faded on the final lap.

Adams was fifth overall with an 8-5.

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot with Jo Shimoda in tow.

Deegan put a two-second gap on Shimoda on the first lap. Deegan is hard to beat when he leads early.

Tom Vialle had a poor start to Moto 1, but he made up for it in the second race and slotted into third on the opening lap.

Ryder DiFrancesco and Mikkel Haarup rounded out the top five.

DiFrancesco fell back and moved Marchbanks (fourth) and Haarup (fifth) up a position.

The front of the pack stabilized with three seconds between Deegan and Shimoda as the race passed the 15-minute mark.

Levi Kitchen surged in the second half of the race and moved into fifth by Lap 12.

Haarup fell to eighth.

Deegan scored an easy victory over Shimoda. Vialle was a distant third as he battle for fifth featured several riders.

Levi Kitchen ended the day in fourth with Drew Adams fifth.

Marchbanks spent much of the second half of the race inside the top five, but fell to sixth at the end.

