 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp
Alvin Kamara fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship
NFL: New Orleans Saints Training Camp
Alvin Kamara fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Sexton's front-wheel lock up at Ironman

August 12, 2025 11:25 AM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto analyze Chase Sexton's fall after a front-wheel lock up ended his second Moto at Ironman.

Related Videos

nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
shimoda_washougal.jpg
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
01:51
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250812.jpg
05:37
Garrett cited for driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone
nbc_pft_camheyward_250812.jpg
05:36
Heyward is open to sitting regular-season games
nbc_pft_nfcteams_250812.jpg
02:53
NFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_recieverissue_250812.jpg
05:55
Inside 49ers’ options at WR as injuries pile up
nbc_pft_aiyuk_250812.jpg
06:33
Aiyuk headlines laundry list of banged-up WRs
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire