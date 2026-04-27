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Villopoto on Round 15 lappers: 'It is what it is'

April 27, 2026 07:38 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto weigh in on rider's reactions to lappers in Round 15 at Philadelphia and assess how much mud played a factor in them.

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