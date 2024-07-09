2024 Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek by the numbers: Chase Sexton’s last winless track

Last week in Buchanan, Michigan, Chase Sexton scored his first win on the track nearest his hometown. In Round 7 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season, he heads to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, which is the only track remaining on which he still needs a moto win.

There will be a first-time winner this week in Spring Creek. With Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Jett Lawrence out with thumb injuries, none of the riders on this week’s entry list have won there.

Spring Creek has hosted a race for 33 consecutive years, beginning in 1983. Bob Hannah won the inaugural event and is one of 17 winners on this track. With eight wins, Ricky Carmichael has the most.

As the Motocross season hits the halfway point, Jett Lawrence’s injury in a practice crash last week reset the field. Fans were eager to determine whether Sexton or Hunter Lawrence would assume the mantle. Both riders staked a claim on the remainder of the season. Sexton won both motos, earned maximum points, and secured the red plate. But Lawrence was going to be difficult to pass in the first race before a crash dropped him to second. It’s not time to give up on this contest just yet.

Sexton is looking to shed some frustration at Spring Creek. He has finished second in the last four motos there after Eli Tomac swept the races in 2022 and Jett Lawrence kept his perfect streak of moto wins alive in 2023.

According to WeWentFast.com, this is only the fourth time the red plate changed hands in the second half of the season. Ricky Carmichael, David Vuillemin, and Sebastian Tortelli played keep-away with the red plate in 2000 until Carmichael grabbed it for good in Round 8.

Eli Tomac briefly lost the championship lead in Round 7 of 2018 to Marvin Musquin and again four years later to Sexton in Round 9 of 2022. In both instances, he regained it one round later.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan failed to finish first or second in a moto for the first time in 2024 at RedBud. He has been able to overcome the occasional mishap or bad start until Moto 2 in Michigan when he failed to find his pace and crashed during the race.

The storyline was different in Moto 1 as Deegan attempted to run down Ty Masterpool for the win. Notably, he completed that task at High Point in the first race before barely missing the top box of the podium in the second race. His near-miss at High Point was the third-closest margin (0.387 seconds) in the past decade. Those two riders were at it again in RedBud with the second-closest margin of 0.369 seconds.

Blake Baggett’s 2014 win over Cooper Webb at Muddy Creek MX Park in Blountville, Tennessee in 2014 is the closest at 0.080 seconds.

Previous Spring Creek Winners

450s

2023: Jett Lawrence (followed by Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis)

2022: Eli Tomac (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson)

2021: Justin Barcia (Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis)

2020: Adam Cianciarulo (Blake Baggett, Justin Barcia)

2019: Cooper Webb (Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac)

250s

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Justin Cooper, Jo Shimoda)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence)

2021: Jeremy Martin (Michael Mosiman, Justin Cooper)

2020: Dylan Ferrandis (Jeremy Martin, Alex Martin)

2019: Adam Cianciarulo (Alex Martin, Hunter Lawrence)

Motocross by the Numbers

RedBud

Southwick

Thunder Valley

Hangtown

Fox Raceway

Supercross by the Numbers

Salt Lake City

Denver

Philadelphia

Nashville

Foxborough

St. Louis

Seattle

Indianapolis

Birmingham

Daytona

Arlington

Glendale

Detroit

Anaheim

San Diego

San Francisco

More SuperMotocross News

450 results from RedBud | 250 results

Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud

RedBud betting odds

Jett Lawrence out for remainder of MX

Lawrence Brothers bring back AUSX Open

Justin Barcia out with knee injury

Jett Lawrence wins Southwick Nationals

Max Anstie announces Southwick start

