Live Pro Motocross Round 8 updates from Washougal
The sun is shining on Washougal MX Park with a one percent chance of rain in the forecast. This race is important in creating momentum for riders before heading into a three-week hiatus before the final three-race run to the championship.
With a 13-point gap between them, Hunter Lawrence does not mathematically need to close in on Chase Sexton but his task gets increasingly difficult with each passing week.
In the 250 class, it is still Haiden Deegan’s championship to lose. He’s coming off back-to-back disappointment at RedBud and Spring Creek, but the challengers have failed to gain much ground as they have struggled as well.
Qualification
450s
Jason Anderson paces the field in the first qualification session with a speed of 2:19.251.
Second-place Hunter Lawrence (2:19.985) outruns Chase Sexton (2:20.231).
Rookie Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger round out the top five.
Click here for complete 450 Qualification 1 results
250s
Levi Kitchen (2:20.951) makes a good impression on the hometown crowd by leading the first practice session over Julien Beaumer (2:22.143).
Championship leader Haiden Deegan (2:22.313) winds up third on the chart.
Pierce Brown and Tom Vialle.
Deegan had to rent a jet to overcome yesterday’s service outage that affected many, many flights to Portland.
Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results
Whatever it takes 🛩️#ProMotocross #SMX pic.twitter.com/ZAeUw2cMaY— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 20, 2024
