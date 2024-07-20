Live Pro Motocross Round 8 updates from Washougal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-GBR-OPEN
Phil Mickelson said hello to Tiger Woods but: ‘It’s not like we’re going to sit there and chat’
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Cole Custer returning to NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 to drive No. 41 Haas Factory Team car
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 9
Noah Lyles wins 100m in personal best in last Diamond League before Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrerighthandswing_240720.jpg
MacIntyre shows off right-handed swing at The Open
nbc_golf_justinthomasinterview_240720.jpg
Thomas: ‘I played really well’ in Rd. 3 at Open
oly_atw800_dllondon_240720.jpg
Hodgkinson wins women’s 800m with personal best

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-GBR-OPEN
Phil Mickelson said hello to Tiger Woods but: ‘It’s not like we’re going to sit there and chat’
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Cole Custer returning to NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 to drive No. 41 Haas Factory Team car
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 9
Noah Lyles wins 100m in personal best in last Diamond League before Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrerighthandswing_240720.jpg
MacIntyre shows off right-handed swing at The Open
nbc_golf_justinthomasinterview_240720.jpg
Thomas: ‘I played really well’ in Rd. 3 at Open
oly_atw800_dllondon_240720.jpg
Hodgkinson wins women’s 800m with personal best

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Live Pro Motocross Round 8 updates from Washougal

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 20, 2024 11:45 AM

The sun is shining on Washougal MX Park with a one percent chance of rain in the forecast. This race is important in creating momentum for riders before heading into a three-week hiatus before the final three-race run to the championship.

With a 13-point gap between them, Hunter Lawrence does not mathematically need to close in on Chase Sexton but his task gets increasingly difficult with each passing week.

In the 250 class, it is still Haiden Deegan’s championship to lose. He’s coming off back-to-back disappointment at RedBud and Spring Creek, but the challengers have failed to gain much ground as they have struggled as well.

Qualification

450s

Jason Anderson paces the field in the first qualification session with a speed of 2:19.251.

Second-place Hunter Lawrence (2:19.985) outruns Chase Sexton (2:20.231).

Rookie Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 Qualification 1 results

250s

Levi Kitchen (2:20.951) makes a good impression on the hometown crowd by leading the first practice session over Julien Beaumer (2:22.143).

Championship leader Haiden Deegan (2:22.313) winds up third on the chart.

Pierce Brown and Tom Vialle.

Deegan had to rent a jet to overcome yesterday’s service outage that affected many, many flights to Portland.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the features to begin, check out some recent stories you may have missed.

Washougal Betting Odds
Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways
Stylez Robertson back in training
Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki
Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal
450 results from Spring Creek | 250 results
Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek
Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever
Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win
Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud