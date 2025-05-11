NASCAR Cup results, points report: Kyle Larson wins at Kansas, takes points lead

Kyle Larson had all but a perfect weekend in winning Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

He started from the pole, won both stages, earned the bonus point for the race’s fastest lap and led more than 80% of the race to collect his third Cup victory of the year and take the points lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Christopher Bell was second, followed by Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman.

Byron had a tire go down and hit the wall in the first stage. He had to pit under green and lost a lap. He finished 24th. Byron entered the race with a 13-point lead on Larson atop the season standings.

Larson scored the maximum 61 points to Byron’s 13 for placing 24th. Larson now leads Byron by 35 points.