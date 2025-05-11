Watch Now
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from moving day of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his second round of the Truist Championship, a 3-under 67 with a few too many mistakes for his liking as he gears up for Quail Hollow.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
Collin Morikawa tells Todd Lewis about his debut round with new caddie Joe Greiner, a 7-under 63 at Philadelphia Cricket Club to open the Truist Championship. Morikawa says his "accountability" is key given the change.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their longshot bets to be the leader after Round 1 at the Truist Championship, including Wyndham Clark, Keith Mitchell and Stephan Jaeger.