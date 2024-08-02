 Skip navigation
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Matt Zollers.png
Quarterback Matt Zollers Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kiotti Armstrong.png
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Matt Zollers.png
Quarterback Matt Zollers Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kiotti Armstrong.png
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Mike Brown dominates Loretta Lynn's Masters (50+) class through two races

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 2, 2024 04:00 PM

Mike Brown leads the Masters (50+) division through two motos of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, but does not have very much breathing room as former pro rider Jeff Emig has finished second in both races.

Brown will need to finish within three positions of Emig on Friday if he wants to claim his 12th Loretta Lynn’s title.

Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 3 - Drew Davies No 33 - MX Sports.jpg
Consecutive victories give Drew Adams a commanding lead in Loretta Lynn’s Open Pro
Drew Adams is the only rider in the Open Pro class with a sweep of the podium in their first two races.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Brown narrowly missed the holeshot in Moto 2 of this division but it did not take long for him to take the top spot from Gregory Pamart. Without the roost in his face, Brown outpaced the field by three seconds per lap until he crossed under the checkers 32.6 seconds ahead.

Although he settled into the runner-up spot quickly in Moto 2, Emig lost seven seconds to Brown as he jockeyed for that position. A slow start in Moto 1 also underscores what Emig needs to improve for the third and final race.

Pamart held onto a podium position and finished third after scoring the holeshot.

Fourth-place Barry Carsten and James Max rounded out the top five.

Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
Cole Davies signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team at the beginning of July and capped the month off with a win.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

