Mike Brown dominates Loretta Lynn’s Masters (50+) class through two races
Mike Brown leads the Masters (50+) division through two motos of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, but does not have very much breathing room as former pro rider Jeff Emig has finished second in both races.
Brown will need to finish within three positions of Emig on Friday if he wants to claim his 12th Loretta Lynn’s title.
Brown narrowly missed the holeshot in Moto 2 of this division but it did not take long for him to take the top spot from Gregory Pamart. Without the roost in his face, Brown outpaced the field by three seconds per lap until he crossed under the checkers 32.6 seconds ahead.
Although he settled into the runner-up spot quickly in Moto 2, Emig lost seven seconds to Brown as he jockeyed for that position. A slow start in Moto 1 also underscores what Emig needs to improve for the third and final race.
Pamart held onto a podium position and finished third after scoring the holeshot.
Fourth-place Barry Carsten and James Max rounded out the top five.
