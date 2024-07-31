 Skip navigation
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 31, 2024 12:46 PM

Cole Davies set the pace early in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship with an opening-day Moto 1 victory at the Loretta Lynn Ranch.

With the victory, Davies caps off an exciting month that witnessed his signing with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and finishing in the top 10 in RedBud Nationals Scouting Combine in Buchanan, Michigan.

Davies dominated the moto, taking the lead in Turn 1, amassing a four-second lead early, and eventually beating Avery Long to the checkers by more than 18 seconds.

Davies is the reigning Monster Energy Supercross Futures champion after scoring two victories in that division in 2024.

Long’s run was also impressive. He was mired in 11th at the start and cut through the field until he found teammate Leum Oehlhof midway through the race. The two Yamaha riders challenged for the final rung of the podium until Trevin Nelson stumbled while running second and fell back to sixth. Long passed Oehlhof for the runner-up position a couple of laps later and gave Yamaha a sweep of the podium, with Oehlhof holding onto third.

Drew Adams was another rider who overcame early trouble. He crashed in the first turn and fell to 34th before charging up to fourth. Adams finished within one second of the podium.

Enzo Temmerman rounded out the top five.

