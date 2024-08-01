Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s

Drew Adams scored a pair of victories on Day 2 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, prevailing over Enzo Temmerman in Moto 1 of the Open Pro Sport division and Parker Ross in Moto 2 of the 250 Pro Sport class.

The Open Pro division pits veterans who no longer race in the professional ranks against up-and-comers, and in this contest of age versus enthusiasm, young riders carried the day.

One day after climbing from 34th to fourth in the 250 Pro Sport division, Adams showed what he could do with a good start on Wednesday. Completing the opening lap of the Open Pro Moto 1 in third, he quickly made his way to the front and was the fastest rider during almost every lap. Once in the lead, he stretched his advantage to 16 seconds over the field.

Temmerman had the lead on Lap 2 before succumbing to Adams. He kept pace with his teammate throughout the first half of the moto before losing contact in the later stages.

Leum Oehlhof also backed up a strong Day 1 outing that landed him on the podium in the first 250 Pro Sport race. He hovered around third or fourth for most of this race before taking advantage of a mistake by Avery Long to snag the final spot on the podium.

Fourth-place Noah Stevens and Jeremy Fappani rounded out the top five.

Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s Cole Davies signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team at the beginning of July and capped the month off with a win.

The 250 Pro Sport division held their second moto on Wednesday, with Adams once more victorious. This time he held off Ross and the remainder of the field.

Hoping to make up for the mistake in the Open Pro class that dropped him to seventh there, Long took the lead early until a tip over handed the top spot to Oehlhof. The pair of Yamaha riders contested the lead until coming together later in the race.

As the Yamaha riders remounted, Adams took advantage and quietly brought Ross along with him.

Long recovered to finish third with Oehlhof in fourth.

Temmerman, the runner-up in Open Pro, rounded out the top five.

With his fourth-place finish in Moto 1, Adams holds the top spot in the division with a third and final moto left to decide the overall on Friday.

Finishing second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, Long is tied with Adams for points.

Oehlhof’s consistent 3-4 finishes in the two races place him third in the rankings.

Tuesday’s Moto 1 winner, Cole Davies, struggled to finish eighth in Moto 2 and is currently listed fifth overall.

