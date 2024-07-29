Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman

Ken Roczen will return for two of the last three rounds of the Pro Motocross season, racing in the 450 division in the Unadilla National and on a 250 in the Ironman National.

“I want to let you guys know that I am in for the 450 class at Unadilla,” Roczen said in an Instagram post. “Super excited about it for my return to Pro Motocross. And on top of that, as a little surprise, I will be racing an RM-Z250 at Ironman. Yup, you heard that right. I’m going to be mixing it up with the kids. Super excited about it. It’s been about 100 years since I’ve ridden a 250 for real, but I figured, why not? Have a little fun, right?”

Roczen has been out of SuperMotocross World Championship competition since breaking bones in his lower extremities in a scary crash in Nashville, Tennessee, in a Monster Energy Supercross race in April.

After missing the final three Supercross races of 2024 and the beginning of Pro Motocross, he is 12th in combined SuperMotocross points with little chance of moving up in the standings. He trails Eli Tomac by 59 points, with Tomac eying the Budds Creek (Md.) Nationals as his likely return. Roczen could potentially lose one or two positions in the 450 standings if Shane McElrath overcomes a nine-point deficit by racing the three final races or if Christian Craig scores 23 more points in those rounds.

Riders are awarded seeding points for their ranking in the SuperMotocross standings at the end of the Pro Motocross season and the loss of two positions could potentially cost Roczen two points.

More SuperMotocross News

SuperMotocross, Feld Entertainment names new leadership

Loretta Lynn’s, St Jude create new program

Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return

450 results from Washougal | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

Washougal Betting Odds

Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways

Stylez Robertson back in training

Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki

Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal

