Consecutive victories give Drew Adams a commanding lead in Loretta Lynn’s Open Pro

In Thursday’s action of the Loretta Lynn’s, Drew Adams won his second Open Pro Sport race in as many days after holding off Avery Long in divisional Moto 2 at the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

If not for a Turn 1 crash and subsequent fourth-place finish in the 250 Pro Sport division opening race, Adams might be perfect through four rounds of racing in two of the premier classes at Loretta’s. After two motos in each division, Adams is the only rider with a podium sweep in Open Pro.

Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s Drew Adams won the Open Pro class Moto 1 and 250 Pro Sport Moto 2 to sweep the day’s premiere amateur races.

Adams set the pace early with a good start, as with his pair of victories on Wednesday. Adams failed to earn the holeshot, but he was riding third after Lap 1 and took the top spot from leader Noah Stevens on Lap 3. Adams quickly built on his lead and got to the checkered flag 12 seconds ahead of second-place Long.

Long has also had a great opening to his Loretta Lynn’s campaign. Long went down in Moto 1 of the Open Pro class but finished second in both 250 Pro Sport races. He added a third runner-up finish in the Open Pro Moto 2 on Thursday but will need Adams to struggle in the final race on Saturday if he wants to win this division’s overall championship.

Parker Ross took the final podium position after he also overcame a poor Moto 1 result. He started among the top five on Thursday and was never out of contention for a strong finish, but a 12th-place result in Open Pro Moto 1. With a 12-3, Ross is a distant fifth in the overall standings with one race remaining.

Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s Cole Davies signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team at the beginning of July and capped the month off with a win.

Defending class titleholder Cole Martinez finished fourth in Moto 2, while Stevens rounded out the top five.

In overall standings, four manufacturers are well represented at the top of the standings. Adams and his Kawasaki lead with results of 1-1; Long sits second on his Yamaha with a 7-2 and with the same OEM, Leum Oehlhof is fourth with a 3-8, KTM’s Stevens is third with results of fourth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2, while Ross and his Honda round out the top five after finishing 12th and third.

More SuperMotocross News

Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s

Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on Loretta Lynn’s opener

Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki at Unadilla

Ken Roczen to race Unadilla on 450, Ironman on 250

SuperMotocross, Feld Entertainment names new leadership

Loretta Lynn’s, St Jude create new program

Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return

450 results from Washougal | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

Washougal Betting Odds

