Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Surprise: It's world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the 54-hole lead at the Memorial Tournament after a 4-under 68 on Moving Day (presented by Penske).
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
Scottie Scheffler comments on his poise on Saturday's Moving Day at the Memorial, which saw him go 4 under to climb into the 54-hole lead, before he shares how he plans to keep things simple on Sunday.
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
Fresh off a win at Colonial, Ben Griffin picked up right where he left off, firing a 65 to open the Memorial Tournament. Hear him tell Rex Hoggard he's feeling his game right now and watch his Thursday highlights.
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas gives his best bets to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, sharing why he believes it's worth placing wagers on both Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland as outright winners.
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas previews the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, discussing why both Viktor Hovland and Stephan Jaeger are the focus of his player prop bets this weekend.
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
This year's Memorial Tournament honoree, a "humbled" Barbara Nicklaus, speaks about the legacy she and her husband hope to leave outside golf, before Jack gets emotional while talking about the "angel" he married.
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Get a closer look inside of Muirfield Village Golf Club, dubbed as "the house that Jack built," which played as the toughest non-major venue on the PGA Tour in 2024 at the Memorial Tournament.
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler (perhaps most impacted by the changes) is a fan of the new Tour Championship format -- as are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Live From, which looks forward to more unpredictability.