Loretta Lynn’s: Drew Adams wins Moto 3, earns 250 Pro Sport in winner-take-all scenario

Drew Adams and Avery Long entered the third and final moto of the 250 Pro Sport class tied in points and after winning his second consecutive race, Adams emerged with the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship divisional title and the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

Adams also holds a commanding lead in the Open Pro Sport division with a sweep of the first two motos. That divisional title will be crowned Saturday afternoon.

Consecutive victories give Drew Adams a commanding lead in Loretta Lynn’s Open Pro Drew Adams is the only rider in the Open Pro class with a sweep of the podium in their first two races.

The only stumble in what might have been a perfect week of racing for Adams came in Turn 1 of Moto 1 in 250 Pro Sport. Adams overcame that poor start that dropped him 34th on the opening laps before climbing to fourth.

Consistency from Long, with his second-place finish in the first race and third in Moto 2, made this a winner-take-all affair.

Drew Adams won the last two 250 Pro Sport races to claim the divisional title / MX Sports

Both riders had solid but unremarkable starts. As Leum Oehlhof earned the holeshot and brought Parker Ross with him, Adams and Long settled into third and fourth, respectively. Adams moved forward while Long eventually lost a position to finish fifth. Combined with his second and third in the previous races, Long finished second overall in the divisional championship.

Cole Davies showed that his Moto 1 victory was legitimate by climbing onto the middle box of the podium in second for Moto 3. He struggled in Moto 2 and finished eighth, but even with that poor result added to his total, he was only one point behind Long and finished third in the overall standings.

Drew Adams doubles down on Day 2 of Loretta Lynn’s Drew Adams won the Open Pro class Moto 1 and 250 Pro Sport Moto 2 to sweep the day’s premiere amateur races.

Ross rounded out the Moto 3 podium in third. He finished fifth overall.

After scoring the holeshot, Oehlhof slipped to fourth at the end of Moto 3 and showed he was one of the most consistent riders in the field. Scored fourth overall, he finished with one third-place and two fourth-place finishes during the week.

