Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles

Andrew Short and Mike Brown won one moto and finished second in another in the Senior (40+) division of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, making the third and final race a head-to-head affair. Short emerged victorious on Friday, and to no one’s surprise, Brown was the runner-up in a thrilling photo finish.

Brown had the early advantage. He grabbed the holeshot and stretched his lead over second-place Short — until the field came upon lapped traffic. The gap narrowed through the final lap, with Short still charging.

Lapped traffic played a factor during that final lap.

As Brown and Short exited the final turn, a decision had to be made. Brown dove to the inside of the lapper as Short went to the outside, and with greater momentum from a more sweeping arc, he nipped Brown at the finish line. Race officials determined the winner by a photo finish, and the margin of .016 seconds is one of the closest in Loretta Lynn’s history.

With 1-2-1 results, Short earned his second Loretta Lynn’s title. Brown was forced to settle for second with his 2-1-2.

Jeff Emig finished third in the moto and third overall with results of 5-3-3 in the Senior (40+) division. He and Brown would soon square off for a second time that day.

Brown earned a measure of revenge for his bitter disappointment in the final race of the Masters (50+) division.

Winning the first two races in this class, Brown nevertheless had to hold off a challenge by Jeff Emig, who was only two points behind after finishing second in the first two motos. A minor error could be costly, but Brown had not made any mistakes in the 50+ class.

Brown dominated the first two motos with solid starts and did so again in the finale. Brown had a five-second lead over Emig on Lap 1 and stretched it to 20 seconds on the following circuit.

While Emig finished a distant second, it was his third runner-up finish in as many races and placed him second in the overall rankings.

Gregory Pamart finished third in Moto 3. Combined with a fourth in the first race and a third in Moto 2, he scored third overall.

