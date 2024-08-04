 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jarren Duran
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4
Jose Ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_mcrar1_240804.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mustang Challenge at Road America
nbc_imsa_wsccqual_240803(1).jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America qual.
nbc_imsa_mpcrahl_240803.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America 120

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jarren Duran
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4
Jose Ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_mcrar1_240804.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mustang Challenge at Road America
nbc_imsa_wsccqual_240803(1).jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America qual.
nbc_imsa_mpcrahl_240803.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Road America 120

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Adams earns second Loretta Lynn’s championship with Open Pro Sport title

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 4, 2024 03:13 PM

Drew Adams completed his perfect Open Pro campaign of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship with a Moto 3 win to easily take the divisional title over Avery Long.

Winning all three motos, Adams accumulated three points to Long’s 12 in a format where the lowest number wins.

Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Drew Davies arms wide - MX Sports.jpg
Loretta Lynn’s: Drew Adams wins Moto 3, earns 250 Pro Sport in winner-take-all scenario
Drew Adams and Avery Long entered the third and final moto tied in points.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

This was Adams’ second Loretta Lynn’s title in as many days, coming on the heels of his securing the 250 Pro Sport title one day earlier. In the two series combined, Adams won five of six motos and finished fourth once.

Adams could afford to be patient after winning the first two motos and did not press the issue on the first lap.

Noah Stevens grabbed the holeshot but was quickly passed by Cole Davies. Adams lurked inside the top five.

Adams held pace with the leader Davies and second-place Long for the first half of the moto and then passed Long for second and set his sights on Davies. He quickly erased a three-second lead, took the top spot, and rode away from the field. At the checkers, Adams was once more dominant with an 8.8-second lead over Davies.

Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 3 - Drew Davies No 33 - MX Sports.jpg
Consecutive victories give Drew Adams a commanding lead in Loretta Lynn’s Open Pro
Drew Adams is the only rider in the Open Pro class with a sweep of the podium in their first two races.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Long took the final spot on the podium and combined with results of seventh and second in the first two Open Pro motos, was scored third overall.

Parker Ross finished fourth in Moto 3, but a poor showing of 12th in the first race relegated him to sixth overall.

Leum Oehlhof finished fifth in the moto and was third overall with a 3-8-5.

More SuperMotocross News

Veterans Andrew Short and Mike Brown earn Lynn’s titles
Drew Adams claims 250 Pro Sport title
Mike Brown dominates 50+ class through two races
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on Loretta Lynn’s opener
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki at Unadilla
Ken Roczen to race Unadilla on 450, Ironman on 250
SuperMotocross, Feld Entertainment names new leadership
Loretta Lynn’s, St Jude create new program
Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return
Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal