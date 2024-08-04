Drew Adams earns second Loretta Lynn’s championship with Open Pro Sport title

Drew Adams completed his perfect Open Pro campaign of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship with a Moto 3 win to easily take the divisional title over Avery Long.

Winning all three motos, Adams accumulated three points to Long’s 12 in a format where the lowest number wins.

This was Adams’ second Loretta Lynn’s title in as many days, coming on the heels of his securing the 250 Pro Sport title one day earlier. In the two series combined, Adams won five of six motos and finished fourth once.

Adams could afford to be patient after winning the first two motos and did not press the issue on the first lap.

Noah Stevens grabbed the holeshot but was quickly passed by Cole Davies. Adams lurked inside the top five.

Adams held pace with the leader Davies and second-place Long for the first half of the moto and then passed Long for second and set his sights on Davies. He quickly erased a three-second lead, took the top spot, and rode away from the field. At the checkers, Adams was once more dominant with an 8.8-second lead over Davies.

Consecutive victories give Drew Adams a commanding lead in Loretta Lynn’s Open Pro Drew Adams is the only rider in the Open Pro class with a sweep of the podium in their first two races.

Long took the final spot on the podium and combined with results of seventh and second in the first two Open Pro motos, was scored third overall.

Parker Ross finished fourth in Moto 3, but a poor showing of 12th in the first race relegated him to sixth overall.

Leum Oehlhof finished fifth in the moto and was third overall with a 3-8-5.

