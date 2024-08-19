2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Budds Creek: Levi Kitchen scores second straight National win

With a finish of third in Moto 1 and victory in the second race of the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, Levi Kitchen scored his third overall victory in the last four rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross season. He will carry momentum into the season finale at Ironman.

Kitchen was under the weather at the start of Moto 1, and after getting a slow start in that race, he conserved his strength to stand on the bottom rung of the podium. Leading is a great healer. Kitchen earned the holeshot and led every lap of that race, but he can only contest for second this coming week after Haiden Deegan clinched the 250 Pro Motocross Championship at the end of Moto 1.

The rider Kitchen needs to keep behind him at Ironman is Tom Vialle. With results of second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, Vialle lost three points to Kitchen and heads to Crawfordsville, Indiana, with a 14-point deficit. If not for a crash at Unadilla, Vialle would be much closer in the standings; he finished 22nd in Moto 1 that weekend and also struggled in one of the High Point motos but has nine podiums in the last 12 races dating back to the start of Southwick.

Deegan wanted to make a statement in Budds Creek’s Moto 1. He did just that with a dominant run that was almost undone by a crash later in the race. His lead was so great that he remounted without losing the spot, and when Kitchen was pushed back to third in the closing laps, Deegan had the points necessary to wrap up the championship.

Chance Hymas bounced back from two disappointing weekends to finish fourth overall. He crashed hard at Spring Creek at the start of Moto 2 and again at Unadilla while leading the race by a massive margin. Answering questions about his overall health, he finished eighth in Moto 1 at Budds Creek and was second in Moto 2.

Jalek Swoll backed up last week’s podium at Unadilla with another top-five at Budds Creek. Swoll finished sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2, the same results he had at Unadilla, but was relegated to fifth.

RJ Hampshire returned to Budds Creek for his first race since crashing on Press Day for the season-opener and finished ninth overall with results of ninth in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 10 in Budds Creek, Maryland:

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Budds Creek (points earners):

1. Levi Kitchen, 3 - 1 (45)

2. Tom Vialle, 2 - 3 (42)

3. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 10 (37)

4. Chance Hymas, 8 - 2 (36)

5. Jalek Swoll, 6 - 4 (34)

6. Julien Beaumer, 4 - 7 (33)

7. Pierce Brown, 7 - 5 (32)

8. Jordon Smith, 10 - 6 (28)

9. R.J. Hampshire, 9 - 8 (27)

10. Ty Masterpool, 11 - 9 (24)

11. Nicholas Romano, 12 - 12 (20)

12. Garrett Marchbanks, 16 - 11 (17)

13. Coty Schock, 14 - 13 (17)

14. Joseph Savatgy, 5 - 37 (17)

15. Talon Hawkins, 15 - 15 (14)

16. Ryder DiFrancesco, 13 - 17 (14)

17. Daxton Bennick, 17 - 14 (13)

18. Parker Ross, 21 - 16 (7)

19. Lux Turner, 18 - 20 (6)

20. Dilan Schwartz, 38 - 18 (4)

21. Brock Bennett, 31 - 19 (3)

22. Chandler Baker, 19 - 31 (3)

23. Blake Gardner, 20 - 22 (2)

24. Matti Jorgensen, 22 - 21 (1)

