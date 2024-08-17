Live: Pro Motocross Round 10 updates from Budds Creek

MECHANICSVILLE, Maryland - A light rain settled the dust as teams were entering the track and pop-up showers may persist throughout the day.

According to Adam Cianciarulo’s take on what to expect this week, that could create rutty conditions depending on how deeply track officials ripped the track.

Eli Tomac makes his return to the 450 division this week and RJ Hampshire will make his first 250 Pro Motocross start on a 250. Both riders look to gain as much momentum as possible before the SuperMotocross World Series begins on September 7 at zMax Dragway.

Qualification

450 Qualification 1

Chase Sexton can’t clinch this week, but he can make it next-to-impossible for the field to catch him with a strong run at Budds Creek. He was fastest in Qualification 1. with a lap of 2:02.425.

Hunter Lawrence is second in the championship standings and second on the board this week with Dylan Ferrandis, who narrowly missed the podium at Unadilla third.

Just Cooper and Jason Anderson round out the top five.

250 Qualification 1

Haiden Deegan posted the quickest lap in the first qualification session with a lap of 2:04.760. He beat out Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool (2:05.007) by about 3/10ths of a second. \

In his return, RJ Hampshire (2:05.247) showed his time off didn’t slow him any. He landed third on the chart.

Tom Vialle and Max Anstie round out the top five.

Click here for complete Qualification 1 results

More SuperMotocross News

Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek

RJ Hampshire returns for Budds Creek

Budds Creek Betting Odds

Cooper Webb shakes off rust, but reinjures thumb

Jo Shimoda breaks collarbone in Unadilla

450 results from Unadilla | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins fourth consecutive at Unadilla

Hunter Lawrence debuts new 2025 Honda

How Unadilla MX survived Hurricane Debby

Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla for 2024 return

Shane McElrath joins MaddParts.com Kawasaki team

