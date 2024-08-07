Shane McElrath leaves H.E.P. Suzuki for MaddParts Kawasaki team

Shane McElrath will leave the H.E.P. Suzuki team and join the MaddParts.com Kawasaki race team effective immediately.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to sign Shane for the remainder of the 2024 SuperMotocross series,” the team announced on social media. “Shane will join Fredrik Noren to form the strongest line-up in the team’s history! The team is working diligently to get Shane acclimated to the bike and the No. 12 will be on the line for Unadilla.”

McElrath will remain with the team during the 2025 season.

McElrath is comfortably inside the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points, currently ranked 13th and 96 above the cutline. Ken Roczen is nine points ahead but will race only once in the division before the playoffs begin in early September.

“Shane joins the team with an impressive nine-career 250SX Supercross wins, three runner-up 250SX Championships, an FIM World Supercross Championship (2022), and a near podium finish in Round 2 of the 2024 Supercross in San Francisco (fourth),” the announcement continued.

In the first eight rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross season, McElrath has one overall top 10 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, where he finished eighth in Moto 1 and 10 in Moto 2.

