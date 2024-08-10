Live Pro Motocross updates from the Unadilla National
NEW BERLIN, New York - Heavy rain pounded the track on Friday with the remnants of Hurricane Debby soaking the dirt, but bright sun and virtually no chance of rain on Saturday sets the stage for Round 9 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.
The surface should be heavy, but raceable as track officials began preparing for the eventuality two weeks ago.
MORE: Why a little rain won’t slow the Unadilla National
Chase Sexton has a full moto advantage over Hunter Lawrence while Haiden Deegan is greater than a full national ahead of Tom Vialle.
Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb return to action this week at Unadilla. Webb believes a podium is possible but would be thrilled with a top-five after injuring his thumb midway through the Supercross season.
