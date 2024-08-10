Live Pro Motocross updates from the Unadilla National

NEW BERLIN, New York - Heavy rain pounded the track on Friday with the remnants of Hurricane Debby soaking the dirt, but bright sun and virtually no chance of rain on Saturday sets the stage for Round 9 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.

The surface should be heavy, but raceable as track officials began preparing for the eventuality two weeks ago.

MORE: Why a little rain won’t slow the Unadilla National

Chase Sexton has a full moto advantage over Hunter Lawrence while Haiden Deegan is greater than a full national ahead of Tom Vialle.

Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb return to action this week at Unadilla. Webb believes a podium is possible but would be thrilled with a top-five after injuring his thumb midway through the Supercross season.

More SuperMotocross News

While waiting for the race to begin, check out some of the posts you may have missed:

Hunter Lawrence debuts new 2025 Honda

How Unadilla MX survived the rain

Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla for 2024 return

Shane McElrath joins MaddParts.com Kawasaki team

Ken Roczen headlines Germany’s MXoN roster

Unadilla Betting Odds

Drew Adams earns Open Pro title | Claims 250 Pro Sport

Veterans Andrew Short and Mike Brown earn Lynn’s titles

Mike Brown dominates 50+ class through two races

Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki at Unadilla

