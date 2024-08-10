Hunter Lawrence debuts new Honda for final three Motocross rounds, SuperMotocross

Hunter Lawrence will debut the new 2025 CRF450R at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York and will compete on this bike for the remainder of the 2024 Pro Motocross season. Hunter and Jett Lawrence will both run the new bike in the SuperMotocross World Championship, which gets underway September 7, 2024, at zMax Raceway in Concord, North Carolina.

“I’m pumped to race the new bike this weekend here at Unadilla,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I felt at home on the ’25 the first time I rode it, and it was fun for Jett and me to have the opportunity to give our input in the development of the production bike. Now it’s time to get to work on the factory version.”

The bike has already been tested in race conditions. Tim Gajser currently leads the MXGP standings on the new machine.

While teams normally wait until the end of the season to switch bikes, the Lawrence brothers have been a fan of the setup characteristics since they tested the bike two years ago. Hunter and Jett have collaborated with the development since.

For Hunter, it is a chance to shake things up and potentially end Chase Sexton’s current seven-moto win streak. Lawrence sits second in the championship standings, 28 points behind Sexton.

The new bike is already on sale at Honda dealerships.

“We’re proud of the success that the current CRF450R platform has enjoyed, winning all three AMA 450 Championships last year and following up with this year’s AMA Supercross crown,” said Team Honda HRC Manager Lars Lindstrom. “That said, we’re super excited to get to work developing the factory version of the 2025 CRF450R. The engineers have done an incredible job with the new bike, and we’re happy to see it performing well in media evaluations. We fully expect that with time, it will have a very successful record of its own.”

