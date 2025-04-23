 Skip navigation
Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
warrenkyle4.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423.jpg
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Stanford looking to repeat as national champions

April 23, 2025 01:24 PM
Stanford head coach Anne Walker discusses her team's mindset ahead of the NCAA DI women's golf championship before the Golf Central crew breaks down the Norman regional.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
6:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
2:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
3:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
7:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
4:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
2:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
2:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
2:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
Related Videos

nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250423.jpg
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
nbc_pft_titansno1pick_250423.jpg
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward