MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
warrenkyle4.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423.jpg
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What betting markets suggest about Sanders

April 23, 2025 12:43 PM
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss what the betting odds leading into the 2025 NFL Draft tell us about where the league thinks QB Shedeur Sanders will be drafted.

jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250423.jpg
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
nbc_pft_titansno1pick_250423.jpg
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
nbc_roto_galaxybrain_250422.jpg
10:33
How to have the perfect 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_psucartercomp_250422.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Carter’s dominant 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
13:39
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
12:09
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
01:23
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_richardsonvjones_250422.jpg
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
nbc_pft_bestcase_250422.jpg
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
nbc_pft_cousinsvikings_250422.jpg
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
nbc_pft_cousins_250422.jpg
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins

nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avlemeryint_250422.jpg
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors