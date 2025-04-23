Rodney Childers out as crew chief for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports

Rodney Childers, one of the winningest active crew chiefs in the NASCAR Cup Series, is no longer with Spire Motorsports, the team announced Wednesday.

Childers joined the team ahead of this season to be Justin Haley’s crew chief. Their union lasted nine races. Haley is 23rd in the points. His best finish this year is 10th at Homestead. Haley is coming off a 13th-place finish at Bristol that saw him score a season-high 13 stage points.

“NASCAR is an ever-evolving sport and the path to improvement isn’t always comfortable,’’ Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. “The break in the Cup Series schedule gave us a chance to evaluate where we are as a program. We took the opportunity to discuss the best paths forward for everyone involved and the team and Rodney agreed that it would be best for us to part ways.

“Rodney has worked at the highest level of our sport for 20 years, and he knows what it takes to win championships. With that in mind, we collectively acknowledged challenges with the team dynamic. Having the right combination of talent is just as important as the results on track. As we move in a new direction it is not lost on us that Rodney has been an invaluable asset to our organization, as he will continue to be for others in this sport.”

The team has not yet announced a replacement as crew chief.

Childers came to Spire Motorsports when Stewart-Haas Racing closed down after last season. Childers, who won the 2014 Cup title with Kevin Harvick, is tied for second in wins among active crew chiefs. Childers and Adam Stevens each has 40 Cup wins. Paul Wolfe ranks first with 42 series victories.

