Mariners at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 23

It’s Wednesday, April 23 and the Mariners (12-11) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (14-11). Emerson Hancock is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Sean Newcomb for Boston.

Boston won the series-opener behind five strong innings from Brayan Bello (four hits, one earned run allowed), plus two hits and three RBIs from Alex Bregman. Seattle is 4-3 on this 10-game road trip and has yet to lose back-to-back games on the trip.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NESN

Odds for the Mariners at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+115), Red Sox (-136)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Mariners at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Emerson Hancock vs. Sean Newcomb

Mariners: Emerson Hancock , (0-1, 12.71 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Red Sox: Sean Newcomb , (0-2, 3.64 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Red Sox

AL West teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East sides

5 of the Mariners’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 matchups against the Mariners

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Red Sox on the ML and the Over:

“The Mariners haven’t lost back-to-back games on this current 10-game road trip, and this is the last spot it could happen. Seattle didn’t find much offense against Bello yesterday and while they could against Newcomb, I like Boston’s matchup with Hancock and the bullpen more. The two games Hancock has started were 9-6 and 11-7 finishes, so maybe I’m overcomplicating things and should be taking Over 4.5 runs on the Red Sox or the Game Over 9.0.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

