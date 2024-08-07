Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross

On Wednesday, Cooper Webb took to social media to confirm he will return to action in Round 9 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season in Unadilla, New York.

“Stoked to be announcing I will be racing Unadilla this weekend and the last three Nationals, as well as the three SMX (SuperMotocross World Championship) rounds,” Webb said in an Instagram post. “It’s been a good little block back into riding. Still not exactly where I want to be, but excited to be announcing I will be headed to ‘Dilla and racing. Excited to see all the fans and where we stack up.”

Webb injured his thumb in Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series and rode with the injury until the final round. After finishing second to Jett Lawrence, he underwent surgery to repair the damage and missed the opening of the Pro Motocross season.

Since then, Webb has fallen to 10th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship standings but has a 218-point cushion over the cutline.

Webb has a chance to overtake Justin Barcia in the standings after that rider departed from the series three rounds ago with a knee injury, and each position advanced before the playoffs begin on September 7 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, is worth one point toward the championship at this level. Barcia announced in early July that he would miss at least three rounds and is not listed on this week’s entry list.

Also in the contest for the top 10 in SuperMotocross points, Ken Roczen (12th in points) will race one of the final three 450 Pro Motocross rounds this week in Unadilla. Eli Tomac (11th) announced he hopes to return next weekend at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Webb finished fourth in the inaugural SMX championship last year with one podium finish at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the series finale.

