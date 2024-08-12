2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium

Levi Kitchen and Haiden Deegan swapped moto wins in the Unadilla Nationals in New Berlin, New York, where Kitchen was awarded the overall victory by winning the second race.

However, neither Kitchen nor Deegan had anything for Chance Hymas in Moto 1 until that rider cross-rutted a back tire on Lap 11 and was pitched from his bike. Hymas’ bike landed on him, and he was slow to rise, which elevated the contest between Deegan and Kitchen to a battle for the lead. Kitchen lost, but his second-place finish opened the door for him to win the overall with a solid Moto 2 run.

In the second race, Kitchen jumped out to a commanding lead on Lap 1 with a 2.851-second advantage over Jo Shimoda. Kitchen expanded on his lead and finished the race nearly 16 seconds ahead of the field.

Feeling under the weather, Deegan came one position shy of earning maximum points at Unadilla. Still, he expanded his advantage over second place when Tom Vialle crashed in the first race and failed to earn points. Deegan could wrap up the 2024 Pro Motocross championship next week in Moto 1 if he wins and Kitchen finishes third or worse.

Jalek Swoll had several strong runs in the Monster Energy Supercross series but could not quite get to the podium in the stadiums. Everything finally clicked into place at Unadilla where results of sixth and fourth combined to put him in a three-way points tie. Swoll gave Triumph Motorcycles the first SuperMotocross podium in history by benefit of the best second Moto finish.

Garrett Marchbanks moved to Pro Circuit Kawasaki early so he could ride a few races and get back into the top 20 in SuperMotocross points. Finishing fifth in both motos, he earned 34 points compared to Dylan Schwartz’s eight and easily ascended to 20th. If he can stay there, he will be locked into the three-round SMX World Championship feature races.

Max Anstie stood on the podium in Moto 1 but faded to eighth in the second race for a combined total of 34 points also. He was credited with fifth in the overall standings.

Returning from injury and a four-week absence, Coty Schock finished 16th in Moto 1 and 18th in Moto 2 to shake the rust off and prepare for the playoffs.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 9 in Unadilla, Washington:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Unadilla.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Unadilla (points earners):

1. Levi Kitchen, 2 - 1 (47)

2. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 2 (47)

3. Jalek Swoll, 6 - 4 (34)

4. Garrett Marchbanks, 5 - 5 (34)

5. Max Anstie, 3 - 8 (34)

6. Pierce Brown, 7 - 7 (30)

7. Jordon Smith, 12 - 6 (26)

8. Ty Masterpool, 9 - 9 (26)

9. Julien Beaumer, 8 - 10 (26)

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 10 - 11 (23)

11. Tom Vialle, 22 - 3 (20)

12. Jo Shimoda, 4 - 34 (18)

13. Nicholas Romano, 13 - 14 (17)

14. Daxton Bennick, 15 - 13 (16)

15. Lux Turner, 17 - 16 (11)

16. Casey Cochran, 11 - 39 (11)

17. Joseph Savatgy, 40 - 12 (10)

18. Coty Schock, 16 - 18 (10)

19. Talon Hawkins, 18 - 17 (9)

20. Dilan Schwartz, 14 - 35 (8)

21. Chandler Baker, 38 - 15 (7)

22. Brock Bennett, 20 - 19 (5)

23. Marcus Phelps, 19 - 32 (3)

24. Parker Ross, 26 - 20 (2)

25. Blake Gardner, 36 - 21 (1)

26. Charlie Heyman, 21 - 25 (1)

