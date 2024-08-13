Cooper Webb shakes the rust off at Unadilla, sets sights on podiums in last two rounds

Cooper Webb returned to racing in the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, and without lofty expectations, he accomplished what he set out to do.

“The first race back could be very good or point out we have some work to do,” Webb told NBC Sports before Moto 1 in Unadilla. “I’m not going to put a number on it, but I do like the mud, so that could change things. It’s been a long time. I haven’t raced here in two years.

“Just getting the gate drops to see where we’re at (is important). I’m hoping by Budds [Creek] or Ironman, we could be creeping on the podium.”

While not committing to a result, Webb also said he would be “over-the-moon” with a top five, and there were moments in both motos when that seemed possible.

Webb completed Lap 1 of Moto 1 in fifth, faded slightly in the next couple of laps, and eventually found himself embroiled in a contest with Ken Roczen for seventh. Roczen prevailed, relegating Webb to eighth in that race.

Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen had an ‘old-school’ battle at Unadilla. - Align Media

Moto 2 got off to an even better start. Webb completed Lap 1 second to Chase Sexton, was among the top five for the next couple of laps, and then settled into a comfortable position just outside that mark.

On Lap 9, Webb put his bike on the ground while running eighth.

With his thumb still sore from an injury suffered in Supercross midway through the season, Webb decided the better part of valor was to bank the experience and head to Budds Creek for the penultimate race of the Pro Motocross schedule.

“It’s good to be back,” Webb would later post on Instagram. “Ate some roost and the track was gnarly, but genuinely had a fun day back at the races. I felt the first moto was a solid start back.”

And now, with the rust knocked off and a moto and a half of competition under his belt, Webb expects to contend for top-fives or even a podium.

Podium Bound

“I didn’t [expect to take this long to return],” Webb told NBC Sports. “A lot of people have asked me that. I thought right at the eight-week mark, I’d be healed and ready to go. For me, and it might be different for other guys, it wasn’t quite like that. A lot of pain. A lot of soreness. We did a lot of physical therapy. But when you get on the motorcycle, it’s a lot different.

“You use your hands for everything. Basically, on a dirt bike, you have two points of contact: your hands and your feet; you feel a lot through your hands on the handlebars. You feel the bumps, the impact - just the vibration and strength.”

One of those ‘other guys’ referenced by Webb was Jett Lawrence, who injured his thumb in a practice crash following the Southwick National. Eli Tomac also suffered a thumb injury near the end of the Supercross season but expects to return this week at Budds Creek.

Jo Shimoda suffers broken collarbone in Unadilla crash; timeline for return uncertain Jo Shimoda injured his collarbone in the Moto 2 crash at Unadilla, but the team describes it as a “relatively simple” break, suggesting a short turnaround.

Webb, Tomac, and Roczen are on the cusp of the top 10 in points. Webb holds the position and, with a solid run in Maryland, could overtake Justin Barcia for ninth in the SuperMotocross standings. Barcia is sidelined with a knee injury but should return for the playoffs.

But that is a secondary concern.

“I just wanted to get some gate drops,” Webb said. “I think the seeding is - we’re in no matter what - so it didn’t really matter. Coming in eighth versus 10th doesn’t change much.

“It did definitely take a while (to return). Obviously, for me, there wasn’t a rush to be at a certain time. We wanted to be back at Washougal, but I think it was wise to take the extra two weeks and come back at Unadilla.”

More SuperMotocross News

Jo Shimoda breaks collarbone in Unadilla

450 results from Unadilla | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins fourth consecutive at Unadilla

Hunter Lawrence debuts new 2025 Honda

How Unadilla MX survived Hurricane Debby

Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla for 2024 return

Shane McElrath joins MaddParts.com Kawasaki team

Ken Roczen headlines Germany’s MXoN roster

Unadilla Betting Odds

Drew Adams earns Open Pro title | Claims 250 Pro Sport

