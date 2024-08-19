2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Budds Creek: Chase Sexton carries one moto lead to finale

In a near-mirror image of Unadilla, the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, produced the same podium as Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, and Aaron Plessinger continue to stake their claim as the class of the field.

One of former rider Adam Cianciarulo’s tips for Budds Creek was to start on the inside of the doghouse, the box that contains the mechanism for dropping the gate, but not all the way to the rail. Sexton ignored that advice in Moto 1 and, despite getting out of the gate earlier than Lawrence, was pinched off in Turn 1. He climbed a few spots on the opening lap and completed it in fourth, climbed to third one lap later, and eventually achieved second, but as he was trying to track down the leader, he crashed and lost ground.

Sexton also tipped over in Moto 2 while catching Lawrence, but he had enough overall speed to get around his championship challenger and pull out to an almost 10-second lead. Sexton was awarded the overall victory for winning the second race.

Lawrence continues to seek his first 450 feature win.

After scoring the Moto 1 victory, Lawrence thought his best option was to use a scoop tire that would allow him to get a good start. He earned the holeshot and pulled out to a 1.696-second lead on Lap 3, but by then, Plessinger and Sexton were using the standard tire to get traction on the hard-packed surface. Lawrence was pushed back to second on Lap 13 but earned enough points to keep his title hopes alive.

Plessinger finished third in both motos and has now stood on the podium in 11 consecutive motos. He has been more than 10 seconds behind the leader in many of those races, but a burst of speed at the right time will propel him toward the front. Equally important, the clock will reset in two weeks, and Plessinger will have momentum on his side as the field turns toward the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

Malcolm Stewart had an incredible run at Budds Creek and scored his first top-five of the season after finishing sixth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. He’s come close twice this year with a sixth in Salt Lake City in the Monster Energy Supercross finale and sixth in the RedBud National.

Finishing fifth in Moto 1 at Budds Creek, Jason Anderson scored his ninth consecutive top-five. He came close to extending that to double digits before getting passed by Justin Cooper with less than a handful of laps remaining in the second race. His sixth-place result in that moto was good enough for fifth overall.

Eli Tomac returned to action in style, scoring a fourth-place finish in Moto 1. He wasn’t quite as strong in the second race, and his 11th-place result dropped him to seventh overall.

Making his first start of the season, Kawasaki test rider Broc Tickle rode consistently and finished eighth overall with results of ninth in Moto 1 and 10th in Moto 2.

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Budds Creek (points earners):

1. Chase Sexton, 2 - 1 (47)

2. Hunter Lawrence, 1 - 2 (47)

3. Aaron Plessinger, 3 - 3 (40)

4. Malcolm Stewart, 6 - 5 (33)

5. Jason Anderson, 5 - 6 (33)

6. Christian Craig, 7 - 8 (29)

7. Eli Tomac, 4 - 11 (29)

8. Broc Tickle, 9 - 10 (25)

9. Phillip Nicoletti, 8 - 12 (24)

10. Justin Cooper, 20 - 4 (20)

11. Romain Pape, 12 - 13 (19)

12. Freddie Noren, 17 - 9 (18)

13. Marshal Weltin, 13 - 15 (16)

14. Dylan Ferrandis, 37 - 7 (15)

15. Cullin Park, 11 - 18 (15)

16. Derek Kelley, 15 - 17 (12)

17. Henry Jacobi, 10 - 37 (12)

18. Kyle Chisholm, 16 - 19 (9)

19. Grant Harlan, 30 - 14 (8)

20. Harri Kullas, 14 - 26 (8)

21. Lorenzo Locurcio, 23 - 16 (6)

22. Jeremy Hand, 18 - 20 (6)

23. Colt Nichols, 19 - 40 (3)

24. Dean Wilson, 39 - 21 (1)

25. Tristan Purdon, 21 - 27 (1)

