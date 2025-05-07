 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Utah
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City
GqXdK5JasAAcf58.jpeg
Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship
AUTO: MAY 04 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Change proves to be a constant in NASCAR, so what will be next?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Winners and losers from women's golf regionals

May 7, 2025 07:19 PM
Brentley Romine unpacks the fallout from the cutoff in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
5:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
8:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
3:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
4:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
golfinsperity.jpg
3:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
5:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
4:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
4:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
8:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
Related Videos

tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy yet further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
01:39
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
06:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
10:25
How Wie West measures success as tournament host
bradleygolftoday.jpg
08:15
Bradley aims to bring unity with Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250506.jpg
06:14
What led to Morikawa’s split with caddie Jakovac?
GTTruist.jpg
04:57
Philadelphia Cricket Club a ‘trip back in time’
nbc_golf_tigerchampstour_250505.jpg
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
nbc_golf_roundtableryu_250505.jpg
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
nbc_golf_roundtable2_250505.jpg
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
nbc_golf_roundtable1_250505.jpg
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksfinalrd_250507.jpg
13:42
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
SeanWalsh-MPX.jpg
12:17
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_dps_pksubbaninterview_250507.jpg
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_250507.jpg
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_dlb_gameofbasketball_250507.jpg
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
nbc_dlb_pacerscavaliers_250507.jpg
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
nbc_csu_armsteadtop5oline_250507.jpg
04:05
Armstead shares his five toughest linemen in NFL
nbc_csu_armsteadoffensivegenuises_250507.jpg
07:51
Armstead describes playing for Payton, McDaniel
knicks_celtics.jpg
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_truistfirstrdleaders_250507.jpg
01:39
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
nbc_roto_truistchampwinner_250507.jpg
01:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
nbc_cyc_vueltastg4ehl_250507.jpg
23:53
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4
nbc_csu_georgepickenstrade_250507.jpg
15:15
Rodgers factor makes Pickens move timing confusing
nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
02:09
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
01:28
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites
nbc_dps_rayallenintv_250507.jpg
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
nbc_cbb_illjakucioniscomp_250507.jpg
03:02
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
08:14
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
02:18
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
13:25
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
nbc_pft_tombradyshedeursanders_250507.jpg
08:43
Brady says he didn’t engage in Sanders evaluation
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_250507.jpg
05:47
Harbaugh wants to get Herbert to Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_markdavistombrady_250507.jpg
09:07
Davis wants Brady to ‘have a huge voice’