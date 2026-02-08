 Skip navigation
Traudt’s 18, Graves’ game-winner lead Creighton over Seton Hall, 69-68

  
Published February 7, 2026 09:21 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Isaac Traudt led Creighton with 18 points and Nik Graves scored the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left as the Bluejays knocked off Seton Hall 69-68 on Saturday.

Traudt also contributed six rebounds for the Bluejays (13-11, 7-6 Big East Conference). Josh Dix scored 16 points, going 6 of 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Fedor Zugic had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line. Jasen Green added 11 points.

The Pirates (16-8, 6-7) were led in scoring by Adam Clark, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Seton Hall also got 11 points and two steals from A.J. Staton-McCray. Elijah Fisher had 10 points and two steals.

Seton Hall led 34-32 at halftime and was up by 10 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Zugic hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:26 to help rally the Bluejays.