Eli Tomac renews with Yamaha Star Racing for one final SMX year in 2025

Eli Tomac will race the full 2025 SuperMotocross schedule next year and pursue the Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship and will then hang up his boots at the end of the year.

“I’m very pleased to announce I’ve signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the entire 2025 SuperMotocross season,” Tomac said in a release. “I anticipate 2025 being my final full season of professional SMX racing. While the last two Supercross seasons have had unfortunate endings with injury, we’ve had many more great race wins, and championships along the way. So now is the time to enjoy the ride, get back to winning races and competing for the SuperMotocross title.”

Tomac returned to action last week in the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, after missing the final race of Supercross and the first nine rounds of Motocross with a thumb injury. He was immediately up to speed with a fourth-place finish in Moto 1 but got a bad start in the second race and finished 11th for an overall result of seventh.

Tomac is 11th in SuperMotocross points with one Motocross round remaining before the beginning of the SuperMotocross World Championship on September 7, 2024, at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

In Tomac’s storied career, he has amassed more than 100 wins in combined 250 and 450 Motocross and Supercross victories. In two weeks, he will try to add a SuperMotocross win to his resume.

