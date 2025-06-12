 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
USGA says it’s not necessary to test everyone’s driver at events
Close up on golf ball
Plan B? No, the USGA is moving forward with ball roll back
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_backninev2_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont's long par-3 8th

June 11, 2025 08:23 PM
Johnson Wagner breaks down Oakmont's monster No. 8, a long par-3 with plenty of teeth to hurt even the best golfers.
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
5:00
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_springfield_recap_250602v2.jpg
4:40
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highlights_lewis_250602.jpg
5:57
What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matt_vogt_intrv_250602.jpg
2:40
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicholas_intrv_250602.jpg
3:24
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_howell_intrv_250602.jpg
1:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
7:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_erinhillstalk_250529.jpg
4:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
08:44
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
04:41
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
nbc_golf_backninev2_250611.jpg
14:20
Oakmont’s back 9 appears to be a challenging end
nbc_golf_frontnine_250611.jpg
08:57
Oakmont front 9 greets golfers with a ‘roundhouse’
nbc_golf_wagnerrough_250611.jpg
05:45
Wagner attempts to solve Oakmont’s thick rough
nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_cbb_stjoesflemingcomp_250611.jpg
02:36
HLs: Fleming’s top moments from Saint Joe’s season
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:07
Reese reflects on BET Award, teammates’ support
nbc_wnba_reeseatkins_250611.jpg
01:48
Reese’s ‘crown is heavy,’ Atkins defends teammate
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiricoandhicks_v2_250611.jpg
22:54
Celebrating Tiger’s 2000 U.S. Open triumph
nbc_dlb_usopen_250611.jpg
02:26
Is Scheffler’s dominance good for game of golf?
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_pl_luisdiazallgoals_250611.jpg
05:56
Every Diaz goal during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dps_adamsilverinterview_250611.jpg
16:44
Silver: Jordan ‘ready’ for NBA on NBC role
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250611.jpg
14:04
Inside Simms’ QB rankings: ‘A special four’ lead
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
01:29
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
nbc_roto_usotopsaplayers_250611.jpg
01:23
Niemann a ‘home run’ U.S. Open bet coming off win
USGApresser.jpg
23:18
USGA addresses U.S. Open weather, Oakmont rough
nbc_cyc_evenepoelint_250611.jpg
04:17
Dauphiné Stage 4 reminds Evenepoel of 2024 Tour
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg4_250611.jpg
24:33
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 4
nbc_csu_core4react_250611.jpg
24:24
What distinguishes Simms’ ‘Core Four’ NFL QBs