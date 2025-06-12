Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat

Summer McIntosh is the first swimmer to break a world record in three different individual events at one long course meet since Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

McIntosh, a triple 2024 Olympic gold medalist, lowered her own 400m individual medley world record on Wednesday at the Canadian trials for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August.

She clocked 4 minutes, 23.65 seconds, beating her previous record of 4:24.38 set at the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials.

“Going into tonight, I knew I think I could do something really special, just because this meet has been probably my best meet of my career,” she said in a poolside interview. “I think world records are made to be broken, so by the time I leave this sport, I want to make sure that record is as fast as possible.”

Earlier at these trials, McIntosh reclaimed the 400m free world record (Saturday) and broke a 10-year-old world record in the 200m individual medley (Monday).

“It’s more fun chasing records that you haven’t broken yet, but I think it’s immensely easier to break your own just because you kind of have to look at it as just going a personal-best time,” she said.

She also swam the third-fastest time in history in the 800m free (Sunday) and the second-fastest time in history in the 200m butterfly (Tuesday).

Summing it up, McIntosh said she owed a lot of credit to Fred Vergnoux, her temporary coach while she’s trained in France this year. She previously trained in Sarasota, Florida.

“He’s really taken me to the next level in the sport and pushed me farther,” she said. “I’ve gone way faster than I ever could have imagined.”

McIntosh, an 18-year-old from Toronto, has put together one of the best single-meet performances in history.

The list starts with Phelps’ eight-gold-medal effort at the 2008 Beijing Games. There, he broke individual world records in the 200m and 400m IMs, the 200m fly and the 200m free.

Phelps is the only swimmer to win five individual events at a single Olympics (2008) or World Championships (2007).

McIntosh can match that at this summer’s worlds. She has said she plans to swim five individual events: her three Olympic gold-medal events — both IMs, 200m fly — plus the 400m free and one of the 200m free, 200m backstroke or 800m free.

After worlds, McIntosh plans to move to Austin, Texas, and start being coached by Bob Bowman, who coached Phelps for his entire career.