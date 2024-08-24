Live Pro Motocross updates from Round 11 at Ironman Raceway

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana - A beautiful day awaits Pro Motocross riders for the 2024 finale, Round 11 of Motocross and Round 28 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

The track has changed since 2023, which could provide for a few surprises. In the last year, the track has added a section through the wooded portion of the property previously used by the GNCC Racing Series and riders will struggle to move from deep shade to bright sunlight. Godzilla lurks just outside this added real estate, so their eyes will need to adjust quickly.

Eli Tomac is back for his second race of 2024 as he preps for the SMX playoffs. Last week, he finished in the top five in the first moto.

Ken Roczen drops down into the 250 division for one race and looks good early.

Haiden Deegan clinched the 250 Pro Motocross Championship last week at Budds Creek; Chase Sexton could secure the 450 title at the end of Moto 1 this week and with only 21 racers earning points in the 40-rider field, nothing is guaranteed.

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton wants to wrap up the championship in Moto 1 and needs only to finish ahead of or within one position of Hunter Lawrence. He is fastest in the first qualification session with a lap of 2:12.520.

Justin Cooper (2:12.778) is close on his heels in the second position as he looks for his first Pro Motocross National win in his rookie season.

Aaron Plessinger (2:13.577) takes the third spot.

Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence round out the top five.

Click here for complete times from 450 Qualification 1

250s

Haiden Deegan has already wrapped up the 250 championship and has nothing left to prove. He just wants to go fast this week and does so in the first session with a chart-topping lap of 2:14.395.

Chance Hymas is second on the board, .343 seconds behind with a 2:14.738.

In his first 250 race since 2013, Ken Roczen is third at 2:14.760.

Julien Beaumer in fourth and Nick Romano round out the top five.

Click here for complete times from 250 Qualification 1

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the features, catch up on some recent stories you may have missed.

Ken Roczen races in Ironman 250s

Eli Tomac renews with Yamaha for final season

Ironman Betting Odds

Tom Vialle named to Team France for MXoN

Haiden Deegan wins 250 MX title

450 Results from Budds Creek | 250 Results

Chase Sexton wins fifth straight at Budds Creek

Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek

RJ Hampshire returns for Budds Creek

Cooper Webb shakes off rust, but reinjures thumb

