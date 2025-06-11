Reid Taylor to make professional debut in High Point Nationals on a 250

Reid Taylor, 21, will make his American professional dirt bike debut in the High Point Nationals this week in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Originally scheduled to debut in the 250 East division of the Monster Energy Supercross season, Taylor underwent minor surgery that delayed his start.

Instead of heading home to his native Australia after the surgery, Taylor remained in the United States and relocated to the ClubMX Training Facility in Chesterfield, South Carolina, to maximize his recovery.

Taylor’s Supercross credentials include the 2023 and 2024 Australian Junior Supercross Championships as well as the 2024 Indian Supercross Championship, so it was an easy decision to tag him as Devin Simonson’s replacement when that rider was injured late last year.

“I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to race for the team at High Point,” Taylor said in a news release. “It wasn’t in the plans, but it is definitely something that I want to do. Being at ClubMX on a full-time basis has changed the way I go about racing. The intensity, structure and focus are something that has been very beneficial to me. These guys are ‘all in’ and I want to return the favor by representing them the best way possible.”

Taylor’s High Point start is the only motocross race on his schedule for now, as Taylor needs to return to Australia to honor his visa requirements. He will return to the US later in the summer.

“Reid has fit right into our program,” said ClubMX team owner Brandon Haas. “He follows everything we have asked him to do, and the results show it. We had a spot available for High Point and our organization has always been about giving riders a chance, so it only made sense to follow through on the idea. I discussed with the team and they were all in favor of it too, so this decision will be good for everyone.”

