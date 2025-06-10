Trevor Colip Motocross injury update: Complications from traction led to a stroke

TiLUBE Honda rider Trevor Colip was involved in a serious accident during the second qualification session in Round 2 of the Pro Motocross season in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, and after being transported to the hospital, he developed medical complications. His family provided an update on his condition over the weekend.

During qualification at Hangtown, Hunter Yoder crashed directly in front of Colip, and with no way to avoid the accident, Colip made contact with Yoder’s bike and was ejected. Colip was transported to a local hospital to have a broken femur set, but as they placed him in traction, a series of events led to multiple strokes.

“Trevor was alert and responsive, and fully cognitive upon entering the hospital,” his family posted on social media. “After being put into traction Trevor became unresponsive. Upon later evaluation, it was determined that Trevor had “many, many strokes” resulting in brain damage visible via MRI. It was discovered that Trevor has a small hole between the upper right and left chambers of the heart. The activity to put the femur into traction released bone marrow containing fat emboli into his bloodstream, and the hole in the heart allowed the fat emboli to travel to his brain, causing the strokes. Following this, Trevor had a surgery to temporarily stabilize his femur with an external fixator last Sunday.”

Colip will undergo two more surgeries this week. One is to repair the hole in his heart, and after he has stabilized, another will fix the broken femur.

“The damage to his brain has not been fully determined at this time and the recovery process is yet to be determined,” the post continued. “As of this update Trevor is alert and communicating. We are focusing on the small wins; he still has a long way to go.”

Colip concluded the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season 14th in the 250 East division, achieving a best result of 11th on three occasions.

