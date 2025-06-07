2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 250 Qualification: Chance Hymas tops Haiden Deegan in Q1
LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Chance Hymas (2:19.406) has shown bursts of speed in the first two rounds and he’s fast again in Round 3 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park Qualification 1. The real story is whether he can avoid mistakes in the motos.
Haiden Deegan (2:20.603) was 1.2 seconds slower in the runner-up position.
Ty Masterpool (2:23.045) was another 2.4 seconds behind in third as the riders try to figure out the new configuration and conditions.
Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (2:25.258) and Garrett Marchbanks (2:25.908) rounded out the top five.
Levi Kitchen (2:26.063) was just outside that mark in sixth.
250 Group A, Qualification 1 Results
