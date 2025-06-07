2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 250 Qualification: Chance Hymas tops Haiden Deegan in Q1

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Chance Hymas (2:19.406) has shown bursts of speed in the first two rounds and he’s fast again in Round 3 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park Qualification 1. The real story is whether he can avoid mistakes in the motos.

Haiden Deegan (2:20.603) was 1.2 seconds slower in the runner-up position.

2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac fastest in Q1 Heavy rain on Thursday and persistent moisture on Friday means qualification is the first time the riders have seen this configuration of the track.

Ty Masterpool (2:23.045) was another 2.4 seconds behind in third as the riders try to figure out the new configuration and conditions.

Fourth-place Jo Shimoda (2:25.258) and Garrett Marchbanks (2:25.908) rounded out the top five.

Levi Kitchen (2:26.063) was just outside that mark in sixth.

250 Group A, Qualification 1 Results

