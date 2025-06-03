Thunder Valley MX betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Lack of dominance impacts Jett Lawrence odds

For a brief moment in the Hangtown Motocross Classic, it appeared Jett Lawrence might be vulnerable, but a series of unfortunate events for Eli Tomac allowed Lawrence to cruise to the Moto 2 victory and another overall win. Lawrence was posted at -283 for Hangtown.

That momentary bobble by Jett garnered the attention of the traders, and Jett’s odds for the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, became slightly more attractive. This week, it will cost bettors approximately $250 (-253) to net a $100 return.

However, the relative difference between Lawrence and Tomac (+273) stretched slightly, with Tomac seeing 26 points added to his raw opening odds. The traders continue to treat the 2025 Pro Motocross season as a two-man show, even though Tomac’s costly mistake when he tucked his front tire while battling for fifth shook their faith marginally.

Hunter Lawrence (+848) holds the third-lowest betting odds as the only other rider under 10/1, largely in response to his Round 1 podium after returning from a shoulder injury suffered during the Monster Energy Supercross championship. Hunter swept the top five in Hangtown, but was never in serious contention for a moto win after scoring a fifth-place finish in Race 1 and a fourth-place result in Moto 2.

Aaron Plessinger (+2504) is the rider with the most significant movement this week among top riders. Last week, he opened with odds of approximately 40/1. He came close to winning the first moto before misjudging the time on the clock. Losing pace in the closing laps, he surrendered the victory to Tomac. If that had not happened, Plessinger would have tied Jett in National points. He would have lost the overall on the tiebreaker, however.

Justin Cooper (+4445) scored his first podium of the season last week in Hangtown with results of fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. He was third overall after opening the week with a +151 to finish that well. Cooper’s podium odds this week are practically even at +104.

Cooper Webb (+8233) got the attention of traders last week with a pair of seventh-place moto finishes and a sixth overall. Last week, he opened at more than 127/1, and the traders viewed that as a risky proposition should Jett and Tomac both experience trouble in Thunder Valley. It’s difficult to count out a tough rider like Webb.

Jorge Prado (+14606) deserves some attention this week, not for the overall win, but for his potential of finally standing on the podium. He faded to 12th in the intense heat of Moto 1 before rebounding to finish fifth in the second race. If he can smooth out his effort and the favorites experience problems, he could be this week’s most pleasant surprise.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -253

Eli Tomac, +273

Hunter Lawrence, +848

Aaron Plessinger, +2504

Justin Cooper, +4445

Cooper Webb, +8233

Jorge Prado, +14606

Jason Anderson, +15773

RJ Hampshire, +15773

Joey Savatgy, +15773

Malcolm Stewart, +15773

Harri Kullas, +15773

Benny Bloss, +15773

Grant Harlan, +15773

Derek Drake, +15773

Romain Pape, +15773

Lorenzo Locurcio, +15773

Derek Kelley, +15773

Colt Nichols, +15773

Dante Oliveira, +15773

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -2500

Eli Tomac, -233

Hunter Lawrence, -150

Aaron Plessinger, -122

Justin Cooper, +104

Cooper Webb, +162

Jason Anderson, +194

Jorge Prado, +660

RJ Hampshire, +864

Joey Savatgy, +895

Malcolm Stewart, +1151

Harri Kullas, +4190

Benny Bloss, +4190

Grant Harlan, +4190

Derek Drake, +4190

Lorenzo Locurcio, +4190

Derek Kelley, +4190

Romain Pape, +4190

Dante Oliveira, +4190

Colt Nichols, +4190

