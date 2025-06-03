Thunder Valley MX betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Lack of dominance impacts Jett Lawrence odds
For a brief moment in the Hangtown Motocross Classic, it appeared Jett Lawrence might be vulnerable, but a series of unfortunate events for Eli Tomac allowed Lawrence to cruise to the Moto 2 victory and another overall win. Lawrence was posted at -283 for Hangtown.
That momentary bobble by Jett garnered the attention of the traders, and Jett’s odds for the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, became slightly more attractive. This week, it will cost bettors approximately $250 (-253) to net a $100 return.
However, the relative difference between Lawrence and Tomac (+273) stretched slightly, with Tomac seeing 26 points added to his raw opening odds. The traders continue to treat the 2025 Pro Motocross season as a two-man show, even though Tomac’s costly mistake when he tucked his front tire while battling for fifth shook their faith marginally.
Hunter Lawrence (+848) holds the third-lowest betting odds as the only other rider under 10/1, largely in response to his Round 1 podium after returning from a shoulder injury suffered during the Monster Energy Supercross championship. Hunter swept the top five in Hangtown, but was never in serious contention for a moto win after scoring a fifth-place finish in Race 1 and a fourth-place result in Moto 2.
Aaron Plessinger (+2504) is the rider with the most significant movement this week among top riders. Last week, he opened with odds of approximately 40/1. He came close to winning the first moto before misjudging the time on the clock. Losing pace in the closing laps, he surrendered the victory to Tomac. If that had not happened, Plessinger would have tied Jett in National points. He would have lost the overall on the tiebreaker, however.
Justin Cooper (+4445) scored his first podium of the season last week in Hangtown with results of fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. He was third overall after opening the week with a +151 to finish that well. Cooper’s podium odds this week are practically even at +104.
Cooper Webb (+8233) got the attention of traders last week with a pair of seventh-place moto finishes and a sixth overall. Last week, he opened at more than 127/1, and the traders viewed that as a risky proposition should Jett and Tomac both experience trouble in Thunder Valley. It’s difficult to count out a tough rider like Webb.
Jorge Prado (+14606) deserves some attention this week, not for the overall win, but for his potential of finally standing on the podium. He faded to 12th in the intense heat of Moto 1 before rebounding to finish fifth in the second race. If he can smooth out his effort and the favorites experience problems, he could be this week’s most pleasant surprise.
Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win
Jett Lawrence, -253
Eli Tomac, +273
Hunter Lawrence, +848
Aaron Plessinger, +2504
Justin Cooper, +4445
Cooper Webb, +8233
Jorge Prado, +14606
Jason Anderson, +15773
RJ Hampshire, +15773
Joey Savatgy, +15773
Malcolm Stewart, +15773
Harri Kullas, +15773
Benny Bloss, +15773
Grant Harlan, +15773
Derek Drake, +15773
Romain Pape, +15773
Lorenzo Locurcio, +15773
Derek Kelley, +15773
Colt Nichols, +15773
Dante Oliveira, +15773
Opening Odds, Overall Podium
Jett Lawrence, -2500
Eli Tomac, -233
Hunter Lawrence, -150
Aaron Plessinger, -122
Justin Cooper, +104
Cooper Webb, +162
Jason Anderson, +194
Jorge Prado, +660
RJ Hampshire, +864
Joey Savatgy, +895
Malcolm Stewart, +1151
Harri Kullas, +4190
Benny Bloss, +4190
Grant Harlan, +4190
Derek Drake, +4190
Lorenzo Locurcio, +4190
Derek Kelley, +4190
Romain Pape, +4190
Dante Oliveira, +4190
Colt Nichols, +4190
