Kayden Minear makes Pro Motocross debut in Thunder Valley, qualifies 12th

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Kayden Minear swept the motos of the SMX Next division last week at Hangtown Motocross Park in Rancho Cordova, California, and with a perfect score of two points, bettered the result of the riders in second, Landon Gibson, and third, Leum Oehlhof, by an even larger margin. Those riders each finished second in one moto and third in the other.

Minear’s strong run encouraged Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to give the Australian rider an opportunity to race against the professionals.

“We talked about it for a while, but [last week’s results] signified how good I’m riding at the moment and that gave them a little kick in the butt to get me up into the pro ranks,” Minear told NBC Sports during Friday’s Media sessions. “I know [the field is] deep, but I ride with the pros every week. I know what I’m capable of.”

Minear will ride this weekend in Thunder Valley and next week at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, before switching gears to to preparation for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals. Depending on his results in these rounds, fans may see him on the bike again at the end of the Pro Motocross season.

Minear was 19th overall in the first qualification session and improved in Q2 to land 12th overall on the chart.

