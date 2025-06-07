 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Phillies place Bryce Harper on injured list with wrist inflammation
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Denny Hamlin reaffirms 23XI Racing’s commitment even if it becomes an open team
Coco Gauff 2025 French Open trophy
Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoeint_250607.jpg
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
nbc_nas_michiganqual_260607.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Phillies place Bryce Harper on injured list with wrist inflammation
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Denny Hamlin reaffirms 23XI Racing’s commitment even if it becomes an open team
Coco Gauff 2025 French Open trophy
Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoeint_250607.jpg
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
nbc_nas_michiganqual_260607.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kayden Minear makes Pro Motocross debut in Thunder Valley, qualifies 12th

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 7, 2025 01:25 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Kayden Minear swept the motos of the SMX Next division last week at Hangtown Motocross Park in Rancho Cordova, California, and with a perfect score of two points, bettered the result of the riders in second, Landon Gibson, and third, Leum Oehlhof, by an even larger margin. Those riders each finished second in one moto and third in the other.

Minear’s strong run encouraged Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to give the Australian rider an opportunity to race against the professionals.

“We talked about it for a while, but [last week’s results] signified how good I’m riding at the moment and that gave them a little kick in the butt to get me up into the pro ranks,” Minear told NBC Sports during Friday’s Media sessions. “I know [the field is] deep, but I ride with the pros every week. I know what I’m capable of.”

Minear will ride this weekend in Thunder Valley and next week at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, before switching gears to to preparation for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals. Depending on his results in these rounds, fans may see him on the bike again at the end of the Pro Motocross season.

Minear was 19th overall in the first qualification session and improved in Q2 to land 12th overall on the chart.

More SuperMotocross News

Thunder Valley 450 Quals | 250 Quals
Thunder Valley WMX on Saturday, broadcast on Peacock
Thunder Valley Preview
Thunder Valley Betting Odds
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown Moto 2, overall
Haiden Deegan’s sweep secures Hangtown win
Eli Tomac wins Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 1
Haiden Deegan wins Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1
Lachlan Turner wins both WMX Hangtown motos