Motocross of Nations takes chance on sophomore Chance Hymas for 250 ride

Chance Hymas, 19, will join Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger on Team USA for the Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent team USA this year,” Hymas said in a release. “It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to race Motocross of Nations. It means so much to get the support from Team Honda HRC and the AMA [American Motorcycle Association].

“I can’t thank Mike Pelletier enough for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to go represent my country against the best in the world.”

The announcement comes one week after Hymas finished second to Tom Vialle in the Ironman National at Crawfordsville, Indiana. Vialle will be the 250 rider for Team France.

With his second-place finish at Ironman, Hymas completed his first full season of Pro Motocross competition with a fourth-place finish in the standings.

“This team has the shared mission of bringing the United States back to the top of the podium on the world stage, and will fight hard to accomplish that goal,” said Mike Pelletier, AMA Director of Racing. “We have brought together three outstanding racers that are eager to represent their country. I cannot wait to see what we accomplish this year as a team.”

With its first race in 1947, the Motocross of Nations will host the 71st edition this fall. Team France is the defending winner; the 2023 race was held in Ernée, France. Team USA finished eighth.

The 2024 Motocross champion, Sexton will serve as the captain in 2024. Last year Plessinger was in that role.

“I couldn’t ask for a more America-loving teammate than Aaron, who I know will give it his all as he has all season,” Sexton said. “Chance I know well and he has shown a lot of speed all season long, so looking forward to building the bond with the boys and vie for the top spot in the UK in a few weeks.”

Sexton was part of the 2022 team the last time America won the event.

“There is no greater honor than getting the opportunity to show your real patriotism on a world stage and represent your country overseas,” Sexton said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a winning Team USA before, and there’s no greater feeling than standing on top of the podium waving the red, white and blue.

“I’m lucky enough to get that chance to do it again this year alongside two great teammates.”

Roger DeCoster will be the team manager. He has led the United States to 21 MXoN team victories.

“I want to thank Honda for answering the call and showing unwavering support for Chance’s first time selection as part of the team and KTM for always supporting the Des Nations efforts,” DeCoster said. “It really is and should always be the greatest honor to represent your country on the international stage and I have the utmost respect for any rider and team that steps up to the challenge.”

