Jalek Swoll in concussion protocol after heavy crash in SuperMotocross playoff Round 1

Jalek Swoll crashed moments after the gate drop of Moto 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and was knocked unconscious. He must clear concussion protocol before rejoining the field this week at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for Round 2.

Accelerating on the left side of the split start, Swoll rode slightly off course as he attempted to get alongside eventual winner Haiden Deegan. His bike slipped on the concrete, and after clipping a Tuff Blox, he made heavy contact with the ground and “took a quick nap,” according to an Instagram post.

Swoll lay motionless until he was attended to by the Alpinestars team, at which point he was revived and helped to the medical cart. He was sitting upright as he was carted off the track.

“Unfortunately, after showing good pace in qualifying, Swoll had to sit out the remainder of the event after being forced wide off the start of the first 250SMX main and crashing heavily,” the team said in a press release. “Placing 10th in 250SX timed qualification was a brilliant way to begin the race program, and naturally, hopes were high as he entered moto one. Sadly, just meters from the start gate, the No. 33 was pushed wide and tangled with another rider, which resulted in the TF 250-X rider going down hard. Swoll received immediate medical attention before being taken for further checks. Updates on his condition will be published in due course.”

After finishing last in Round 1, Swoll drops from eighth in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings to 17th, 36 points behind leader Deegan.

