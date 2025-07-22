Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Big Ten’s Tony Petitti: No support for SEC’s at-large bid preference for College Football Playoff
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge tops the rankings, Drake Baldwin soars
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Zebby Matthews, and Jesús Sánchez
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Big Ten’s Tony Petitti: No support for SEC’s at-large bid preference for College Football Playoff
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge tops the rankings, Drake Baldwin soars
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Zebby Matthews, and Jesús Sánchez
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
July 22, 2025 04:16 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze whether Chris Godwin's reported inactivity to start training camp is cause for long-term concern.
Related Videos
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
Latest Clips
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
09:50
Pro Motocross 2025: Washougal biggest moments
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
34:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 16
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
11:40
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
01:51
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue