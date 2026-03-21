What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA men’s tournament

The Second Round of the 2026 men’s March Madness tournament tips off this afternoon, with a slate of marquee matchups on deck. Two of the top seeds take the court today: No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 9 Saint Louis at 12:10 PM ET, and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at 5:15 PM. See below for the full Round of 32 schedule, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

Competition continues in the following cities: Buffalo, NY, Greenville, SC, Oklahoma City, OK, Portland, OR, Tampa, FL, Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and St. Louis, MO. Check out the best bets, odds, and predictions for the NCAA tournament here.

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What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, March 21 - Round of 32:

(1) Michigan vs. (9) Saint Louis, 12:10 p.m., CBS

(3) Michigan State vs. (6) Louisville, 2:45 p.m., CBS

(1) Duke vs. (9) TCU, 5:15 p.m., CBS

(2) Houston vs. (10) Texas A&M, 6:10 p.m., TNT

(3) Gonzaga vs. (11) Texas, 7:10 p.m., TBS

(3) Illinois vs. (11) VCU, 7:50 p.m., CBS

(4) Nebraska vs. (5) Vanderbilt, 8:45 p.m., TNT

(4) Arkansas vs. (12) High Point, 9:45 p.m., TBS



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Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

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Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?

Who are the most 'tourney made' players? Who are the most “tourney made” players in the NCAA Tournament? Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian highlight who they believe will have the biggest impact for their programs.

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