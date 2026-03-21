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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA men’s tournament

  
Published March 21, 2026 06:00 AM

The Second Round of the 2026 men’s March Madness tournament tips off this afternoon, with a slate of marquee matchups on deck. Two of the top seeds take the court today: No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 9 Saint Louis at 12:10 PM ET, and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at 5:15 PM. See below for the full Round of 32 schedule, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

Competition continues in the following cities: Buffalo, NY, Greenville, SC, Oklahoma City, OK, Portland, OR, Tampa, FL, Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and St. Louis, MO. Check out the best bets, odds, and predictions for the NCAA tournament here.

RELATED: No. 3 Michigan State vs No. 6 Louisville NCAA Tournament Second Round predictions - Odds, trends and best bets

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As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins this week, here’s a guide to who’s playing.

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, March 21 - Round of 32:

(1) Michigan vs. (9) Saint Louis, 12:10 p.m., CBS

(3) Michigan State vs. (6) Louisville, 2:45 p.m., CBS

(1) Duke vs. (9) TCU, 5:15 p.m., CBS

(2) Houston vs. (10) Texas A&M, 6:10 p.m., TNT

(3) Gonzaga vs. (11) Texas, 7:10 p.m., TBS

(3) Illinois vs. (11) VCU, 7:50 p.m., CBS

(4) Nebraska vs. (5) Vanderbilt, 8:45 p.m., TNT

(4) Arkansas vs. (12) High Point, 9:45 p.m., TBS

RELATED: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 TCU NCAA Tournament Second Round East Region predictions - Odds, stats, and best bets

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness experts’ picks

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The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in all its glory on Wednesday, March 18.

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